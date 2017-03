(THE HILL) — Fox News has reportedly pulled Andrew Napolitano from the air indefinitely after his claims that a British intelligence agency had wiretapped Trump Tower.

Napolitano, a Fox News analyst, is not scheduled to appear on the network in the near future, the Los Angeles Times reported, according to people familiar with the situation.

Last week, Napolitano made the claims about the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) spying on Trump at former President Barack Obama’s behest.