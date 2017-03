(BREITBART) — Sunday’s episode of FOX’s post-apocalyptic comedy series The Last Man on Earth imagines a world where President Donald Trump’s entire administration is killed off in a freak occurrence.

The flashback episode, titled “Got Milk,” takes viewers back to beginning of a deadly virus that eventually wipes out most of humanity.

“There’s got to be a vaccine,” Kristen Wiig’s wealthy character Pamela Brinton says to her husband Benjamin. “You mean to tell me, the president of the United State doesn’t have a vaccine?”