Freedom Caucus leader: 'Trump is conservative'

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) House Freedom Caucus leaders Mark Meadows, R-N.C., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, praised Donald Trump on Thursday as a “conservative” president, even as Trump continues to criticize them for not supporting the GOP’s plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“I think that Donald Trump is a conservative based on the Cabinet members he’s picked, the Supreme Court nominee that he nominated, the budget he put forth,” Meadows said in an interview with the Washington Examiner.

“All the indications early on is that President Trump is a conservative based on the actions he’s taken,” Meadows said.