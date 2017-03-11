'Fringe' no longer: Geert Wilders in Dutch election race

He’s persecuted by his own government. He’s been banned from entire countries because he’s considered to be too dangerous. He’s forced to travel under constant guard and with the ever-present threat of assassination.

And today, he may be the most important and influential politician in Europe.

All eyes are on Geert Wilders, the leader of the Netherlands’ Party for Freedom (PVV), which is poised to gain more seats in next week’s Dutch elections. Some polls suggest Wilders’ once fringe party may capture more seats than any other party in the Dutch Parliament.

Wilders’ defining issue is his opposition to the “Islamization” of the Netherlands. He also pulls no punches when it comes to describing what is happening on the streets of the once idyllic Northern European country.

“The Moroccan scum in Holland – and once again, not all are scum, but there is a lot of Moroccan scum in Holland – make the streets unsafe,” he said at the beginning of his campaign.

Not surprisingly, Wilders’ rhetoric and reputation for blunt truth-telling have drawn numerous comparisons to President Donald Trump.

Wilders attended the 2016 Republican National Convention and was one of the few foreign politicians to publicly support Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton.

“Mr. Trump is a politician, whether the Europeans like him or not, who has one interest, and that is the interest of the American people,” Wilders said at the time.

Wilders praised Trump because he “fights for his own people, and that is what we are lacking in Europe, when it comes to trade, when it comes to immigration, when it comes to jobs, when it comes to so many issues.”

But while the rise of Trump and the PVV’s surge in support has put Wilders in a new spotlight, one thing which has never changed is the Dutch politician’s patriotic message, which was presented in the film “Islam Rising: Geert Wilders’ Warning To The West,” produced by PRB films in association with the Christian Action Network.

“You cannot escape the dangers of ideologies that are out to destroy you,” Wilders says in the film. “Denial is no option. Islam is the Communism of today.”

The blockbuster video presentation contains Wilders’ own explosive minifilm “Fitna,” which uses the exact language of the Quran to expose Islam’s true agenda. Systematically, passage by passage, it exposes the lie of Islam being a “religion of peace” and shows instead how Islam mandates violence, murder and war.

“Islam Rising” also provides examples of the death threats Wilders faces every day.

“If we had an Islamic State today, his head would be on a stake,” cries one Muslim in the film.

The video also includes a speech from Wilders in which he lays out what is at stake in the fight to prevent Europe from becoming an Islamic society.

“I believe that Islam is more like a totalitarian ideology [than a religion],” he says in the speech. “It rules all aspects of life. It wants to rule all aspects of society … it will cost us our freedom if we don’t stand up and fight to preserve our own identity.”

Wilders warns Americans not to underestimate the massive cultural shift Europe is undergoing because of Third World immigration.

“The Europe you know from a tourist point of view, the Europe you know from the stories of your parents, is on the verge of collapsing,” he said. “We are now witnessing profound changes that will forever alter Europe’s destiny, and might set our continent into what Ronald Reagan called one thousand years of darkness.”

Wilders also pulls no punches in describing the central conflict between Islam and the West.

“The truth is Islam has always tried to conquer Europe, and it has tried to for centuries,” says Wilders.

Wilders points to the Fall of Constantinople as an example of what Muslims are trying to do today.

And he denounces those who seek to conceal the reality of the Islamic faith or the mandates of Islam’s holy book.

“The Quran is a book that calls for hatred, that calls for violence, that calls for murder, that calls for war, that calls for submission,” he declares. “The Quran asks, and orders, Muslims to kill non-Muslims.”

Wilders also calls out the hypocrisy of Muslim nations who demand religious freedom in the West but deny it to Christians and Jews in their own countries.

“I do not believe we should allow one brick of one mosque to be constructed in our societies as long as no churches or no synagogues are allowed in countries like Saudi Arabia,” says Wilders in the film.

However, the Muslim conquest of the West is not only enabled by acts of bloody terrorism. As Wilders explains, there is a long tradition of conquest through immigration that contemporary Muslims are now exploiting.

“In order to preserve our own values, our own identity, our own culture, not one, not one person from Muslim countries should be allowed to immigrate to our societies anymore,” Wilders declares.

And the stakes for Europe and the West are nothing short of existential if the demographic transformation is not reversed.

“If we do not stop the Islamization, we will lose everything,” mourns Wilders in the film. “We will lose our identity. We will lose our culture. We will lose our democratic, constitutional state, our freedom. And indeed, our civilization. In Europe, we are already losing our right to free speech, the right to criticize Islam.

“We must no longer allow ourselves to be seated in our armchairs and be trampled over,” declares Wilders in the film. “We have to get rid of our current weak leaders. We have no leaders anymore. Let us fight.

“Let us exchange cowards for heroes.”

