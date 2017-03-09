Girl, 5, youngest ever to win regional spelling bee

(Tulsa World) A slight smile came across Edith Fuller’s lips as she asked the pronouncer for the origin and then a definition.

Then the 5-year-old was ready.

“J-N-A-N-A. Jnana,” Edith said.

And with that she became the youngest person to win the 2017 Scripps Green Country Regional Spelling Bee.

Edith beat out more than 50 other students at the Oral Roberts Global Learning Center on Saturday to earn a trip to Washington, D.C., and a spot in the national spelling bee.

“I feel thankful,” said Edith, who represented the TBC Home Education Fellowship in the competition.

The spelling bee featured competitors from elementary and middle schools throughout northeast Oklahoma.