Glass football stadium kills birds at alarming rate

(CBS News) In early 2018, the Super Bowl will travel to Minneapolis, and the focus will be on the Vikings’ shiny new stadium, a sparkling, glassy structure. But there’s one problem with the stadium: It’s killing a bunch of birds who are being tricked by the reflective glass on the outside of the stadium walls.

A trio of organizations — the Audubon Chapter of Minneapolis, the Minnesota Citizens for the Protection of Migratory Birds and the Friends of Roberts Bird Sanctuary — worked together to prepare a report that details the concerns about the stadium’s effect on birds flying into the stadium.

The results are not pretty.

Over a two-hour span, City Pages reports, the belief is that the stadium is killing up to 500 birds a year.