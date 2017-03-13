'God is transgender,' proclaims transgender pastor

(HEAT STREET) — A transgender pastor told Texas voters that “God is trangender” and those opposing transgender people from using the bathroom they like are “using God as an excuse to hate people.”

The Rev. S. David Wynn, a pastor at Forth Worth’s Agape Metropolitan Community Church, rallied activists at the Texas State Capitol on Tuesday protesting against a Senate bill forcing people to use the bathroom of the gender on their birth certificate, The Huffington Post reports.

The pastor told the crowd that God was transgender and criticized those supporting the bill.

“In the beginning, God created human kind, in God’s image, God created them male and female, so God is transgender,” Wynn said. “So it’s important you all remember that.”