ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WABC) — A Good Samaritan was honored in Atlantic City for helping to make peace between two teenagers who were literally in the middle of a street fight.

The video of Ibn Ali Miller encouraging the young men to talk and shake hands has been seen around the world on social media.

On Wednesday, he got the attention of City Council members.

While many people were praising Miller for breaking up a fight, he used his moment in the spotlight to honor someone else – his mother.