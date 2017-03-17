Good sense

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

Before my daughter went on her first date, I gave her “the talk.”

“Sometimes, it’s easy to get carried away when you’re with a boy,” I said. “Remember, a short moment of indiscretion could ruin your life.”

“Don’t worry,” she said. “I don’t plan on ruining my life until I get married.”

