GOP critics of Trump health-care plan propose 'clean repeal'

Republican critics of the health-insurance bill unveiled by the party’s House leadership Monday night held a press conference in front of the Capitol Tuesday afternoon calling for a two-step process that begins with a simple bill to repeal Obamacare and worries about replacement later.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., argued that Republicans are “united on repeal and divided on replacement.”

He will introduce an alternative plan Wednesday in conjunction with a companion bill in the House sponsored by Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., to accomplish a “clean repeal” of President Obama’s signature Affordable Health Care Act.

Paul argued a bill to repeal Obamacare was approved last year by every Republican member of the Senate and House before it was vetoed by President Obama.

After repeal, Paul said, Republicans can “vote on all the replacement plans and see what happens.”

He advocates, in short, “a market-centered plan that brings down the cost of health care.”

The Republican leadership is describing its American Health Care Act as the “health bill you’ve waited for.”

At a news conference later Tuesday afternoon, House Speaker Paul Ryan call the bill a fulfillment of the promise of President Trump and the Republican Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare.

He said the bill can be read at readthebill.gop.

Ryan called the bill “an act of mercy” to save Americans from an imploding Obamacare law.

“If we did nothing, the law would collapse and leave everyone without health care,” he said.

The bill, Ryan said, repeals Obamacare’s taxes, spending and mandates while cutting funding for Planned Parenthood, reforming Medicaid, doubling the cap for health savings accounts and equalizing the tax treatment of health care to encourage choice in competition.

The objective, the House speaker said, is to move from “rationing and price controls” to “a vibrant, free market where people can buy what they want.”

He said the bill “takes power out of the bureaucracy and puts it back in doctors and patients, where it belongs.”

‘Go back to the drawing board’

But along with conservative member of Congress, the GOP leadership’s opening bid already has been rejected by major think tanks on Capitol Hill, including Heritage Action, Americans for Prosperity, FreedomWorks and the Club for Growth.

FreedomWorks charged that the Republican leadership’s plan doesn’t completely eliminate the much-maligned individual mandate.

It called the requirement that people pay a 30 percent premium to insurers if they stop their coverage for more than two months “the Republican individual mandate.”

Americans for Prosperity, which is supported by the Koch brothers, said the Republican leadership needs “go back to the drawing board.”

Heritage Action CEO Michael A. Needham said the GOP leadership’s proposal “not only accepts the flawed progressive premises of Obamacare but expands upon them.”

“Ronald Reagan once said, ‘Government’s view of the economy could be summed up in a few short phrases: If it moves, tax it. If it keeps moving, regulate it. And if it stops moving, subsidize it.’ The AHCA does all three,” Needham said.

He said congressional Republicans “should fully repeal the failed law and begin a genuine effort to deliver on longstanding campaign promises that create a free market health care system that empowers patients and doctors.”

Club for Growth president David McIntosh said the “problems with this bill are not just what’s in it, but also what’s missing: namely, the critical free-market solution of selling health insurance across state lines.”

President Trump tweeted a response to that criticism, promising an interstate-market measure is still to come.

“Don’t worry, getting rid of state lines, which will promote competition, will be in phase 2 & 3 of healthcare rollout,” Trump said.

But McIntosh argued that opening up the market to more competition “would lead to hundreds of billions of dollars in savings, nullifying any argument by congressional Republicans that this provision cannot be included in the current bill.”

“If this warmed-over substitute for government-run health care remains unchanged, the Club for Growth will key vote against it,” he said. “Republicans should be offering a full and immediate repeal of Obamacare’s taxes, regulations, and mandates, an end to the Medicaid expansion, and inclusion of free-market reforms, like interstate competition.”

Earlier Tuesday, Trump tweeted: “Our wonderful new healthcare bill is now out for review and negotiation.”

‘Have-your-cake-and-eat-it-too bill

Defending the Republican leadership’s plan, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, told reporters Tuesday morning the bill is “Obamacare gone.”

Washington Post political reporter Chris Cillizza begged to differ, insisting it’s “more accurately described as a revision or an altering of the Affordable Care Act.”

He said the fact that Republicans are keeping the most popular elements of the law — forcing insurance companies to not charge more or deny coverage for preexisting conditions and allowing children up to age 26 to stay on their parents’ plans — while replacing the less popular elements such as the insurance mandate and subsidies to help people buy coverage.

“This is not a full repeal. It is not even a full replacement. It’s more of a have-your-cake-and-eat-it-too bill,” he wrote.

More to come …