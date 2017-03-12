GOP health plan is another government fraud

Health care belongs to the states, which should decide what they need. Not all states have the same needs and wants. The one-government-health care American Healthcare Act is just a fraud and Marxism/socialism/communism to control what the people think, eat and say. There is no freedom of choice, only the appearance of it.

The GOP American Healthcare Act is purely another Obamacare lite plan. The first Obamacare was pure socialism, disguised and packaged as “government-run health care.” Obamacare lite still contains socialism. It is government-run health care run amok, like the first version.

Obamacare lite retains parts of Obamacare No. 1. The bailout for the insurance companies is in the American Healthcare Act.

The mandates from Obamacare No. 1 are included in the American Healthcare Act.

There are no health savings accounts.

The Cadillac tax is still in the American Healthcare Act.

The subsidies of Obamacare No. 1 are still included in the American Healthcare Act, but they are now called “taxes.”

Annette Savoie