GOP plots 2nd attempt at Obamacare repeal

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) House Republicans on Tuesday discussed making a second attempt at repealing and replacing Obamacare in a closed-door meeting that was an attempt to “heal the divisions” caused when party infighting prevented legislation from passing last week.

“We are talking about how to get Obamacare repealed and replaced,” Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., said as he left the meeting.

The message from Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., was that despite last week’s failed attempt, the GOP could not walk away from the effort to repeal the collapsing law, and replacing it with Republican reforms. Lawmakers who attended the meeting said the group held “a good healthy discussion” about internal differences that sunk the bill last week.