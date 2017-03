(NBC NEWS) Republicans will introduce their much-awaited bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act this week, a senior House Republican aide told NBC News on Sunday.

“We are in a very good place right now,” said the aide, who asked not to be identified.

AshLee Strong, a spokeswoman for House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, told NBC News: “We are now at the culmination of a years-long process to keep our promise to the American people.”