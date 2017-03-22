Gorsuch sails, appears headed for confirmation

(USATODAY) — WASHINGTON — Federal appeals court Judge Neil Gorsuch appeared headed for eventual confirmation to the Supreme Court on Wednesday as Democratic senators sought to influence him on issues, ranging from arbitration to women’s rights, that could come before the high court in the future.

What had been a contentious Senate Judiciary Committee hearing a day earlier morphed into a sort of civics lesson on legal and legislative problems in which the senators and the nominee chatted about potential solutions.

Thus it was that Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., implored the 49-year-old Gorsuch not to stick rigidly to the words of a Constitution written more than two centuries ago. “I really don’t know, when you’re there, what you’re going to do with it,” she said, already imagining Gorsuch on the high court.