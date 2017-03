(WASHINGTON TIMES) Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory said it’s been difficult for him to find work since leaving office because of backlash over the transgender bathroom law he signed last year.

Mr. McCrory told WORLD in a podcast interview Friday that House Bill 2 “has impacted me to this day, even after I left office. People are reluctant to hire me, because, ‘oh my gosh, he’s a bigot’ — which is the last thing I am.”

The ex-governor, who was narrowly defeated by Democrat Roy Cooper in November, told The News & Observer on Monday that he thinks he’s being treated unfairly.