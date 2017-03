(BBC News) An 85-year-old woman survived in her car for five days with nothing but her pet cat, some spare clothes, snacks and a tin of cat food.

Ruby Stein’s ordeal began when she took a wrong turn on 21 March while driving in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains.

The great-grandmother had no phone signal, and her car battery died after she continuously flashed the lights and honked the horn in hope of rescue.

She was found by hikers who stumbled upon her car lodged in the snow.