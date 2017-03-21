Have we lost kooky California for good?

It looks like the agents of the department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are finally being allowed to the job they were hired to do – unless they were hired during Obama’s reign. Then, their job description was to look the other way, catch and release and taxi illegals to safe spaces throughout the country.

We on the right are thrilled to hear this news. However, for those on left – not so much.

Sob stories abound across the Internet at virtually every leftist site. Stories of mothers deported, leaving their children behind. Whole families of illegals, braving the snow and bitter cold, to make the trek into the loving arms of Canada. Illegals in Georgia who are voluntarily opting out of the food stamp program, so as not to be caught by Trump and his jackbooted ICE brigade.

Naturally, we are expected to feel sorry for these lawbreakers. On a strictly personal level, I do. I don’t blame these people (the ones who are not criminals) for attempting to slip into our country, if they see no other way of escaping whatever level of poverty or destitution some of them find themselves in. Depending on my situation, as a father, I might attempt the same.

But from a national, economic and personal-safety standpoint, I can’t and won’t feel remorse. I have said for years that they should all be rounded up and shipped out. And I’m thrilled to see a president and his administration finally taking the job seriously.

ICE should be going anywhere and everywhere to find and deport illegals. This should be obvious to everyone – but of course, it is not. The obvious, as well as the rule of law, often escapes the left – especially leftist jurists.

I’ve often said that leftists will think and act as leftists, regardless of their vocation. They can’t help themselves. This time is no different.

On March 16, 2017, the chief justice of the California Supreme Court, Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye (not like the salmon – that’s sockeye), penned an open letter to the racist immigrant-haters, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Secretary Secretary John Kelly.

In the letter, the cranky chief justice basically told Sessions and Kelly to call off their dogs and stay off my lawn.

She began by stating, “As chief justice of California responsible for the safe and fair delivery of justice in our state, I am deeply concerned about reports from some of our trial courts that immigration agents appear to be stalking undocumented immigrants in our courthouses to make arrests.”

Stalking? Well that’s rich. In her very first declaration, she both concedes that ICE agents are doing the job they were charged with and admits that her courts are not. What other pearls of wisdom has she?

“As finders of fact, trial courts strive to mitigate fear to ensure fairness and protect legal rights. Our work is critical for ensuring public safety and the efficient administration of justice.”

May I first ask the obvious? Whose legal rights? Then may I point out that courts are to indeed administer justice, not to mitigate fear? Although maybe in California courts more resemble social-service and illegal-advocacy centers.

Sakauye adds, “Each layer of government – federal, state, and local – provides a portion of the fabric of our society that preserves law and order and protects the rights and freedoms of the people. The separation of powers and checks and balances at the various levels and branches of government ensure the harmonious existence of the rule of law.”

I thought her first statement was rich, but this one just flies in the face of reason. Did she even read what she wrote? Her flowery proclamation of the rule of law and separation of powers bears no resemblance to the practice of her California court system.

If the chief justice of the California Supreme Court isn’t interested in abiding with and upholding federal immigration law, that state is effectively lost. One could then surmise that it’s just a matter of time before she decides not to defend other constitutionally mandated federal statutes.

I’m all for states rights and the 10th Amendment, but the Constitution is quite clear regarding federal naturalization and, by extension, immigration authority – and it’s not up to the individual states.

In closing I have but one request. President Trump, build that wall. When you reach the Colorado River on your way west, tell the builders to stop, take a hard right, and continue the construction straight north, walling off the entirety of the state of California.