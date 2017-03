(DAILYMAIL) — A horrified landlady sobbed ‘he’s eating her’ in a 999 call after seeing ‘cannibal killer’ Matthew Williams attack a young women in her hotel, an inquest heard today.

Hotel owner Mandy Miles unlocked a room door after hearing screams and saw shopworker Cerys Yemm being hacked at by Williams during the shocking attack in 2014.

Paranoid schizophrenic Williams, 34, was Tasered by police at the scene and died after he had killed and committed an act on cannibalism on 22-year-old Ms Yemm, a coroner has been told.