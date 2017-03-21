High-tech to make us super sexy humans by 2029

(DAILYMAIL) — Technological singularity will turn us into super humans some time in the next 12 years, according to a Google expert.

This might sound like science fiction, but Google’s Director of Engineering, Ray Kurzweil, has made 147 predictions since the 1990s and has a success rate of 86 per cent.

Kurzweil says when we live in a cybernetic society we will have computers in our brains and machines will be smarter than human beings.

He claims this is already happening with technology – especially with our addiction to our phones – and says the next step is to wire this technology into our brains.