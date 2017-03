(DAILY MAIL) Live television always leaves room for hilarious gaffes – which is exactly what happened when a BBC debate on South Korea was interrupted by the interviewee’s children.

The hilarious footage shows expert Robert Kelly, the Professor of Political Science at Pusan National University, handling serious questions on the country’s president, Park Geun-hye, being ousted from power.

But suddenly, a toddler bursts into the room in a bright yellow top and performs a comical dance behind him.