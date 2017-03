Hillary aide in hot water for swipe at widow of fallen SEAL

[jpwlayer qbZGpV4C]

(FOX NEWS) — A former Hillary Clinton volunteer drew swift condemnation — including from President Trump’s eldest son — after mocking the widow of a fallen Navy SEAL who was honored by the president during his congressional address Tuesday night.

Dan Grilo, who said in his Twitter profile that he was a former volunteer for both Hillary Clinton and President Barack Obama, made the remarks after Trump paid tribute to Carryn Owens. She is the widow of U.S. Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens, who was killed in a counterterrorism raid in Yemen last month.

“Our veterans have delivered for this nation—and now we must deliver for them,” Trump said, eliciting an extended standing ovation from the entire chamber for a visibly emotional Owens.