Hillary Clinton blames gender for election loss

Twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton, the star of the Democratic Party until last Nov. 8 when she bombed out against GOP candidate Donald Trump, says she lost because of her gender.

“You know you’re going to be subject to unfair and beside-the-point criticism,” she said recently in response to a question on the difficulties of women running for office.

The London Daily Mail reported on her comments at a recent appearance at Wellesley College, an elite East Coast school from which she graduated nearly five decades ago.

The paper said that three months after losing to Trump, Hillary Clinton “is still struggling to come to terms with her defeat but at least she can laugh about it now.”

The report noted that one student asked her, “What would you change about your campaign,” and Clinton responded with, “I’d win.”

Her talk was behind closed doors in a room from which media were banned.

The publicized topic was “Women’s leadership and opportunities.”

The Mail noted her comments now have leaked out on Twitter.

Now more than ever, Bill and Hill are “Partners in Crime.” Jerome Corsi reveals “The Clintons’ scheme to monetize the White House for personal profit.”

Apparently referring to the White House, she said, “There’s only one other place I’d rather be.”

At Western Journalism, Andrew Kerr wrote, “Clinton’s refusal to offer any sort of introspection on her failed bid for the president is representative of a democratic party that has yet to receive closure on its losses in November.”

He continued, “Months after the election wrapped up, Clinton has yet to offer the party, nor her donors who have over $1 billion to her cause, any sort of detailed accounting on why she lost the race.”

The report noted one prominent Midwestern fundraiser for Clinton had lashed out, “A lot of people are saying, ‘I’m not putting another … dime in until someone tells me what just happened.'”

Agence France-Press noted some New Yorkers were dreaming “of her running for mayor,” as speculation about her future soared.

But it was only a few days before her election loss that commentator Pat Buchanan explained Americans’ concerns.

Emails reportedly discovered in an unsecured laptop, he wrote, could be the basis for Clinton facing “charges in 2017 and impeachment and removal from office in 2018.”

Buchanan noted that FBI sources had said with 99 percent certitude that Clinton’s Chappaqua email server, the unsecured machine through which she ran classified government secrets “had been hacked by at least five foreign intelligence services.”

“If this is so, Hillary Clinton as security risk ranks right up there with Alger Hiss and Harry Dexter White, though they acted out of treasonous ideology and she out of Clintonian hubris. What do these foreign intelligence agencies know about Clinton that the voters do not?” he wrote.

He also pointed out the Clinton Foundation had been under active investigation by the white-collar crime division of the FBI for a year for allegations of “pay-to-play.”

“Specifically, the FBI is looking into published allegations of ‘pay-to-play.’ This is the charge that the Clinton State Department traded access, influence and policy decisions to foreign regimes and to big donors who gave hundreds of millions to the Clinton Foundation, along with 15 years of six-figure speaking fees for Bill and Hillary,” he said.

Nor, apparently, did Clinton reference, among many other issues, concerns about her health, including her apparent collapse while trying to get into a vehicle after a 9/11 event.

Now more than ever, Bill and Hill are “Partners in Crime.” Jerome Corsi reveals “The Clintons’ scheme to monetize the White House for personal profit.”