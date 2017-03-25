Hillary's email scandal not over yet

Donald Trump joked during the presidential campaign that the Russians should try to find the missing emails of Democrat Hillary Clinton, who used an unsecured server while she was secretary of state, and that perhaps he would authorize an investigation that might put her in jail if he became president.

But since Trump’s huge victory over Clinton in the 2016 presidential race, he’s largely been quiet about any misdeeds she committed in violation of the trust Americans gave her when she was appointed by Barack Obama.

Others, however, have not.

The newest move comes from Judicial Watch, which has sued the federal government for not carrying out a routine assessment of the damage that may have been done to America’s security by her actions.

The case against the Office of National Intelligence and the Department of State is intended to force the government to produce a report that details whether Clinton’s scandalous private email practices damaged national security.

The lawsuit cites Intelligence Community Directive 732, a 2014 rule that requires a damage assessment to be conducted if there is “an actual or suspected unauthorized disclosure or compromise of classified national intelligence that may cause damage to U.S. national security.”

Despite Directive 732, Judicial Watch notes, the Office of National Intelligence announced in September 2016 that no intelligence damage assessment into Clinton’s practices would happen.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton says the lawsuit gives the Trump administration a golden opportunity to hold Clinton and the Obama administration accountable.

“The Obama administration conspired with Hillary Clinton regarding her emails, so it is no surprise that Obama officials wouldn’t want to hold her to account for her mishandling of classified materials,” Fitton said.

“This lawsuit is an opportunity for the Trump administration to get back to basics on the Clinton email scandal and find out what damage was done to our national security as a result of her illicit email practices.”

The suit zeroes in on FBI Director James Comey and the details he provided in his July 2016 announcement that he would not refer prosecution to the Justice Department.

“From the group of 30,000 e-mails returned to the State Department, 110 emails in 52 email chains have been determined by the owning agency to contain classified information at the time they were sent or received,” Comey said at the time. “Eight of those chains contained information that was Top Secret at the time they were sent; 36 chains contained Secret information at the time; and eight contained Confidential information, which is the lowest level of classification.”

The lawsuit claims the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has directly violated the Intelligence Community Directive 732 and failed to produce an assessment into Clinton’s email practices, which it is required to do regardless of what the FBI claims.

In addition to the ODNI and the State Department, Judicial Watch is going after anyone even remotely involved in obstructing access to the emails. The suit names Michael Dempsey as acting director of national intelligence, William Evanina as national counterintelligence executive and Rex W. Tillerson as secretary of state.

Judicial Watch said in its case in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia that it sought records about the decision beginning last fall.

The problem, the complaint explains, is that “during her tenure as U.S. secretary of state from January 2009 to February 2013, Hillary Rodham Clinton used at least one unofficial, unsecure email account, one or more unofficial, unsecure email server(s), and multiple unofficial, unsecure devices to send and receive email when conducting official, State Department business.”

But the assessment was not done even after, following “a year-long investigation into Secetray Clinton’s email practices, the FBI concluded that emails went or received by the secretary on her unsecure, unofficial email servicer contained ‘Top Secret,’ ‘Secret,’ and ‘Confidential’ information.”

While Comey found Clinton was “extremely careless,” he recommended against charging her criminally.

The case says it was Director of National Intelligence James Clapper who “reportedly decided that the required assessment would not be conducted.”

Judicial Watch said that if the intelligence community “had conducted a damage assessment of Secretary Clinton’s email practices … plaintiff undoubtedly would have submitted a FOIA request for the report of the assessment and for any other records about the assessment as part of its ongoing investigation.”

Judicial Watch claims the Administrative Procedure Act was violated.

WND reported earlier this year a Justice Department inspector general started an investigation into the FBI’s handling of the case.

It’s rare for the inspector general to publicly disclose investigations, but Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz did just that when he announced the probe in a statement. Horowitz said the Justice Department will look into “allegations that department and FBI employees improperly disclosed non-public information” and whether some officials should have removed themselves from the probe.

