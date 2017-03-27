House conservatives undeterred after Ryancare failure

(WSJ) WASHINGTON—The head of the most conservative Republican House faction sought to deflect blame Sunday for last week’s stunning collapse of a White House-backed health-care measure, saying the lawmakers hadn’t given up on trying to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

The chairman of the House group also signaled in an ABC interview that the bloc would make its voice a central part of other legislative debates, including an overhaul of the federal tax code.

“No one has been more self-critiquing than me,” said Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, a group of about three-dozen lawmakers who played a role in President Donald Trump’s first major legislative defeat.