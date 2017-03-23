House delays Obamacare replacement vote

(CNBC) The House of Representatives delayed its vote on repealing and replacing parts of the Affordable Care Act after Republican leaders failed to rally enough support to pass the bill, sources told CNBC.

The GOP House caucus will meet at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday to discuss its path forward, NBC News reported. Debate on the plan will start in the House on Thursday night and Republicans expect to have the votes to pass it on Friday, a White House spokeswoman said.

The postponement is a sobering setback for Republicans, who aimed to pass health-care legislation before moving to other parts of their agenda, particularly tax reform. The GOP had timed Thursday’s now-aborted vote to the seventh anniversary of the passage of the ACA, popularly known as Obamacare.