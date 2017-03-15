House probes government snooping on Trump campaign

(WASHINGTON TIMES) The House intelligence committee on Wednesday ordered U.S. snooping agencies to reveal whether they eavesdropped on any Trump or Clinton campaign personnel last year, and if so, whether they illegally “unmasked” any of those people by publicly revealing their communications.

The committee is conducting a high-profile investigation into Russian efforts to influence the U.S. election, and also whether there’s any veracity to President Trump’s tweeted claim that President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower last year.

So far, the committee’s two top lawmakers said, there’s no proof to back up Mr. Trump’s claim.