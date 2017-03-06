How much like Trump are you?

WASHINGTON – Alec Baldwin certainly has a little Donald Trump in him.

But how about you?

Now you can find out by going to Trumpalike.me and see for yourself.

It turns out Vladimir Putin is 87 percent like Trump – facially anyway.

WND’s Joseph Farah, famous for the mustache, is only 56 percent like him, though he’s with him politically about 92 percent of the time, he says.

“Whether you like it or not, everyone looks a bit like Donald Trump,” claims the site’s owners. “From now on, it is possible to compare yourself with the controversial president of the United States of America, Donald Trump. Take a selfie and upload it to Trumpalike.me. Within seconds, you know how similar you are to Donald Trump!”

How does it work?

“Trumpalike.me uses neural networks that recognize patterns in data and are trained to determine how similar someone’s face is to Donald Trump’s face,” the site explains. “This technique can be used to connect characters from a movie to actors, or determine how similar your face is to someone else’s face.”