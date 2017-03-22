How not to impress a woman

The things we do for love

“Holy crap, I’m gone for sure,” was all Australian backpacker Lee De Paauw could think, he said, when he found himself wrestling with a crocodile after he jumped into a river to impress a woman, according to HuffPo.

Take a peek at the video below for details:

There was a lot of blood, bone, splashing, screaming and two punches from man to croc. But hey, after De Paauw gets out of the hospital where the serious injuries to his arm are being treated, he’s apparently headed to the movies with the object of his affection, Miss Sophie Patterson.

Winchester Mystery House – now a movie!

Sarah Lockwood Pardee, spouse of William Wirt Winchester, famed manufacturer of the “gun that won the west,” was a loony. She was also loaded, having inherited a $20 million legacy following her husband’s death from tuberculosis in 1881. In addition, Sarah gleaned $1000 per day as a result of her snagging 50 percent of the Winchester Repeating Arms Company.

What the Connecticut widow didn’t receive, however, was much common sense. With her husband gone and their only child having passed in infancy, Sarah fell in with Boston “medium” Adam Coons, according to legend. Coons, for whatever reason, convinced Sarah that her family’s death was not due to natural causes, but revenge. The hordes of Indians killed by Winchester rifles were seeking payback. Sarah was told she must head West. Not to flee the spectral vendetta, but to appease the ghosts – by building them a house!

As long as the building continued, she’d supposedly be safe. It’s no wonder the unfinished San Jose, California farmhouse that Sarah purchased is now rife with stair cases leading to ceilings, bathrooms inside of bathrooms and trapdoors that open up to two-story drops. The 107 builders who worked on the “project” for 38 years kept a 24/7 schedule that was dictated by the “spirits” who would tell Sarah each night in a séance what “they” wanted in their house. Weird, right?

But what if Mrs. Winchester wasn’t nuts, after all? What if it was only her method of appeasing the spirits that was questionable? What if Mrs. Winchester wasn’t some neurotic recluse, but someone with the gravitas of award winning actress Helen Mirren who was merely driven to extremes, drawn unwittingly into that clash of cultures – living vs. the dead – that has plagued mankind since the beginning?

That’s the premise of the new film, “Winchester,” just now beginning production with CBS Film in Melbourne, Australia: “When skeptical San Francisco psychiatrist Eric Price (Jason Clarke) is dispatched to the estate to evaluate her (Winchester’s) state of mind, he discovers that her obsession may not be so insane after all.” The Mary Sue assures the curious that “‘Winchester’ will take audiences inside the labyrinth-like house that is believed to be one of the most haunted places in the world.”

Don’t pop your popcorn just yet. The film isn’t due to be released until 2018. But this San Jose native is looking forward to it!

Hello hijab!

The latest in indoctrination is hitting the United States for only $6.00 a pop. That’s right. For only $6.00 you can get hold of a square of recycled hijab for your little girls to put on their Barbie or any other doll.

Proceeds will benefit, “the Islamic Center of Pittsburgh, Community Blueprint, the ACLU of Pittsburgh, and the Jewish Family & Childrens Services of Pittsburgh, which is a leading refugee resettlement organization in Pittsburgh,” according to Mashable.

“Hello Hijab” is the first initiative of Pittsburg non-profit, For Good. The organization’s stated goal is to uplift the marginalized in local area projects.

Mother Gisele Fetterman, the creative mind behind Hello Hijab and co-founder of For Good, became inspired when she compared the dolls her five-year-old daughter, Grace, played with against the reality of what the mothers and grandmothers of her own friends look like.

Fetterman took the idea to her friend Safaa Bokhari, a practicing Muslim whose own daughter plays with Bokhari’s real hijabs, and Hello Hijab was born.

“When I heard the idea, I was hooked,” Bokhari said. “My daughter usually plays with my hijabs at home, but I need this for her future.”

But what about the future for the rest of American girls? Are we to turn the hijab, a religious and cultural article, into a simple fashion accessory? What’s the real objective here? Hijabs are only required when an observant Muslim woman is out in public, in the presence of a man who she could marry or a man who is not her husband or relative.

So, when do the “children” get instructed to cover their Barbie? And what is the reason given for covering one Barbie, but not other dolls? What if Muslim Barbie doesn’t want to put on her hijab? What then? Will Ken or GI Jihadi come in to ensure that the pretty scarf is put on?

Kids are curious, if nothing else, and playtime teaches a wealth of social skills. But listen to For Good’s creators:

“During these tense and very charged times, this concept might sound naïve – and maybe it is,” For Good creators Gisele Fetterman and Kristen Michaels wrote on the nonprofits site. “But we believe that there has never been a better time to reach out and do something positive for someone else.”

Perhaps the positive thing here is to think ahead. And if you suspect something is naïve, don’t do it, especially during tense and very charged times. Duh!

The following video gives a taste of just why Muslim women cover their heads. It’s not just a fashion statement.

Tattoos of tomorrow

Check out the e-tattoos that keep you in even closer contact with your smartphone!

So, instead of having that “beauty” mole removed, make it work for you. Wrinkles, too!

New Scientist reports:

Despite the current limitations, Harrison (Chris Harrison of Carnegie Melon University) says on-skin devices are the next logical step in wearable technology. “Human fingers are quite nimble on their own skin,” he says. “And a hand provides a greater surface area than current smartwatch screens.” “It will be 10 years before we see touch-sensitive tattoos in mainstream use,” says Harrison, but he predicts a future in which skin-based controls are the new normal. “You’ll have these digital tattoo parlours which you can go to in 2050 and 5 minutes later you can walk out with the iPhone 22 on your forearm.”

Creepy! And a tad inconvenient, especially if one needs to use their body for something other than texting or checking Google … like scratching an unplanned itch!