How Trump adviser divided 'progressive' Santa Monica synagogue

(Hollywood Reporter) Members of the progressive temple, where Miller learned Hebrew, and L.A.’s Jewish community struggle to come to grips with a native son who forcefully champions the Muslim ban and the wall on the Mexican border. Says one Rabbi, “Miller is not the only Jew who is supportive of these policies, but he’s in a position of great influence.”

The Miller family belonged to the Santa Monica Synagogue only for two or three years — enough time for their eldest son, Stephen, to graduate Hebrew school in 2001. Miller’s young face, with a grin, peeks out from the corner of that year’s confirmation class photo, which hangs on a back wall of the temple, near a toilet and rec room. “We did our best here to teach Stephen the ethical standards of Judaism,” says Jeff Marx, the Reform synagogue’s longtime rabbi, who tutored Miller and appears with him in the class portrait.