(Daily Caller) Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee heavily implied that Sen. Lindsey Graham is gay during a Wednesday morning interview with Laura Ingraham.

“I’m very disappointed in Lindsey,” Huckabee said of the South Carolina Republican’s recent comparisons of House Intel Chair Devin Nunes to the “Pink Panther” character Inspector Jacques Clouseau.

“I sometimes wonder what uniform he puts on each morning when goes out to the field to play, and I’m not just talking about the partisan uniform.”