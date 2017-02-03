Husband killed over burned casserole

(CBS News) Police in Pennsylvania say a woman fatally shot her husband after arguing about a casserole she burned, then took a photo of the body, texted it to a friend and showered before calling 911.

Allegheny County police say Frazer Township police and paramedics were called to a home about 10:30 p.m. Monday and found the victim, 42-year-old Dennis Drum Sr., dead. He had suffered a single gunshot wound to the forehead, CBS Pittsburgh reported.

His wife, 38-year-old Teresa Drum, told officers her husband shot himself after they argued about the burnt casserole and over the fact that she drank his last beer. She said he shot himself as she called 911.