Illegal accused of sexually assaulting girl, 3

(Stamford Advocate) Police say the 19-year-old Cove man charged with sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl was supposed to attend an immigration hearing only hours before he was arrested Thursday morning.

Douglas Hus-Flores, a Guatemalan native, appears to have been living in Stamford illegally, police said. An immigration detainer has been placed on him as well as a $250,000 court appearance bond, following his arraignment at the Stamford courthouse Thursday afternoon.

Hus-Flores was charged with first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor after the toddler was transported to Stamford Hospital for injuries and bleeding police say she sustained in the assault.