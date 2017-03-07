Illegal deported 5 times charged with murder in DUI crash

(LOS ANGELES DAILY NEWS) — It was a day that began like so many others. But in the end, it was a day that would forever change the lives of the Duran family of Arleta.

On the afternoon of Feb. 19, Sandra Duran, 42 — a mother, daughter and sister — was killed in a violent car crash on a rain-slicked road in North Hills.

Los Angeles police say Estuardo Alvarado, the man who allegedly caused the collision, was speeding down Sepulveda Boulevard as he tried to flee the scene of another crash and slammed into a car being driven by Duran, who died at the scene.

Alvarado was arrested moments after the crash.