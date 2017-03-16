Immigrants cancel food stamps over deportation fears

(Breitbart) Immigrants are canceling their food stamps over fears they could be deported.

Food banks and hunger advocates around the country from Tuscon to Baltimore have noticed a decline in the number of eligible immigrants applying for food stamps and a rise in the number of immigrants seeking to cancel their food stamps since President Trump’s inauguration two months ago, the Washington Post reported.

Advocates on behalf of these immigrants say that their fear stems from the possibility that Immigration and Customs Enforcement would notice their participation in the food stamp program and deny them U.S. citizenship or deport them.

These immigrants are now going to food pantries and soup kitchens so that they can feed themselves and their families.