Internet users are fighting back after Congress voted to block Obama-era internet privacy protections.

Two fundraising campaigns have so far raised more than $215,000 to purchase and reveal lawmakers’ browsing histories.

Actor Misha Collins, the star of television show “Supernatural,” has raised more than $63,000 on his GoFundMe page. More than 3,000 people have donated to the page, which has a goal of $500 million.