Investigation sought of Snoop Dogg for 'solicitation of murder'

London Daily Mail columnist Piers Morgan believes rapper Snoop Dogg recorded a video with “solicitation of murder” and “incitement to violence” against President Trump for the money.

“Snoop was thinking: ‘This will grab headlines all over America, have the whole country talking about me and sell a bucket load of records,'” he wrote.

Now, it’s possible that the recording, which includes a scenario in which “Snoop Dogg executes the president of the United States in effigy,” may get the entertainer more attention than he desires.

From the Secret Service and FCC.

Larry Klayman, founder of Judicial Watch and now president of Freedom Watch, filed a complaint Tuesday with those agencies, as well as with the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, seeking a criminal investigation.

“On behalf of Freedom Watch, Inc. and the concerned Americans who work with us, I write to the director of the Secret Service and the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia requesting that they initiate a criminal investigation and legal enforcement action of the entertainer known by his stage name ‘Snoop Dogg,'” he writes.

Citing the performer’s video, which is available online but isn’t reproduced here because of the abundance of offensive language, Klayman says: “Snoop Dogg executes the president of the United States in effigy. The message is clearly to threaten the president over policies that he opposes and to encourage the assassination of the president.

“The message is that in the rapper’s view the president must be assassinated.”

A WND request for comment from an agency promoting the performer generated no response.

Klayman, whose complaint letter has been posted online, said, “It’s clear that he [the performer] would have already been arrested by the U.S. Secret Service were it not for his race.”

He cited the performer’s images aiming a gun at a clown dressed as the president.

“The black rapper then pulls the trigger of the gun aimed at the president’s head and a flag with the word ‘bang’ then files out of the gun,” he writes.

“This is then what this low-life tells the leftist media world, sucking up, for profit, to the hatred which has infested the entertainment industry and much of its customers: ‘I feel like it’s a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody dealing with the real issues with this f—– clown as a president… so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being.'”

Klayman said Freedom Watch’s Leftist Media Strike Force is filing a complaint with the U.S. Secret Service “demanding that Snoop Dogg be arrested along with others who participated in making and broadcasting the video, indicted and ultimately tried for the crime of calling for the assassination of President Trump.”

He points out that the FCC has the authority to impose penalties or fines of up to $10,000 or imprisonment of up to two years for broadcasting such threats, which are not protected by the Constitution.

“Thus, where the following laws reference speech not protected by the Constitution, that is referencing … the conduct at issue here,” he writes. “Freedom Watch hereby files this formal complaint and requests an investigation by the Secret Service and the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.”

Klayman also noted federal law provides that anyone who “knowingly and willfully … makes any such threat against the president, president-elect, vice president or vice-president elect shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than five years.”

The portrayal of violence comes in Dogg’s “BADBADNOTGOOD” recording.

The performer’s real name is Calvin Broadus Jr., and after developing an interest in rapping and “spending some time in prison,” he’s released numerous albums in the genre.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said the scene shouldn’t have appeared in the video.

“We’ve had presidents assassinated before in this country, so anything like that is something people should really careful about.”

Morgan wondered just what “is wrong” with America’s entertainers, noting an “increasing desire to have Donald Trump killed.”

“Madonna told the Women’s March in Washington that she dreams about ‘blowing up the White House.’ Katy Perry set fire to a skeletal effigy of Trump during the recently BRITS awards,” he pointed out.

Snoop Dogg’s performance targets a “white president who doesn’t understand what black Americans are going through,” he said, after America “just had a black president for the past eight years who did absolutely nothing to stop any of these problems and arguably raised rather th[a]n decreased racial tension in the country.”

“Can you imagine the uproar if a Republican performer like Kid Rock had made a video in which he pretended to shoot President Obama?”

