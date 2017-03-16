Irish eyes

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

Three Irishmen are sitting in the pub window seat, watching the front door of the brothel over the road.

The local Methodist pastor appears, and quickly goes inside.

“Would you look at that!” says the first Irishman.

“Didn’t I always say what a bunch of hypocrites they are?”

No sooner are the words out of his mouth then a rabbi appears at the door, knocks, and goes inside.

“Another one trying to fool everyone with pious preaching and stupid hats!”

They continue drinking their beer roundly condemning the vicar and the rabbi, when they see their own Catholic priest knock on the door.

“Ah, now dat’s sad.” says the third Irishman.

“One of the girls must have died.”

Got a great joke you want to share with the world? Write it up in the WND Laughlines forum. Who knows? It might be selected as the WND Joke of the Day – and your wildest dreams will come true.



