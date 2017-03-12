Is America 'city on a hill' or septic tank for sin?

Filth on television. The federal government promoting homosexuality around the world. Materialism, wealth and consumerism beyond measure.

Sometimes, it seems like America is less a “city on a hill” than a septic tank for sin. And some Christians have even gone so far as to claim it is America itself which represents the “Babylon” of the end times.

Joel Richardson, New York Times bestselling author of “The Islamic Antichrist,” believes he has identified the city of the Antichrist in his newest book, “Mystery Babylon.” And though he concedes America has serious problems, the prophecy simply doesn’t fit the United States.

“I understand the United States has profound influence around the world,” he said. “On the other hand, the United States does not represent the greatest system of false religion that mankind has ever known. The United States is not the great false religion. It is not the great false system of idolatry.”

America is sometimes accused of being the exemplar of a new “false religion” of selfishness or materialism, but as Richardson observes, it is not particularly unique in that regard.

“We can look to different things like consumerism, materialism or narcissism… but there are other nations around the world that are incredibly perverse,” Richardson observed. “And they are not that way because of the influence of the United States.”

Similarly, Richardson rejects the idea New York City, seat of Wall Street, the United Nations and the world financial elite, could be Babylon. But, he admits, he understands why some people could believe this.

“For clarity, there are some elements to New York City where I can look and say, I can see how people get this,” Richardson acknowledged. “It says that Babylon is this city that sits on many waters. You say, well, New York City sits on many waters, just look at it, Manhattan, Long Island, etc, etc. It’s surrounded by waters. Of course, the angel goes on to explain the waters that you saw are metaphors for peoples, tongues, tribes, that the woman exerts control over, that she has influence over… Wall Street has tremendous influence and sway over the Earth, of course it’s not the only economic powerhouse in the world, but it’s significant.”

One of the greatest mysteries in Scripture – solved at last! Discover the terrifying truth behind the shadowy identity of one of the greatest horrors of the end times. New York Times bestselling author Joel Richardson reveals the secret of "Mystery Babylon," available now in the WND Superstore.

Some even argue the Statue of Liberty itself serves as a symbol of a pagan “goddess” worshipped by Americans.

“I would beg to differ,” Richardson says wryly. “I value liberty, I value freedom, I think these are principles that all of mankind should yearn for and aspire toward, but that doesn’t mean we worship them or bow toward this great idol. I think that’s really stretching things.”

Richardson argues there are specific scriptural criteria “Mystery Babylon” must meet, which New York City and America simply doesn’t. The city of the Antichrist must serve as the seat of a great system of idolatry. It must persecute the body of Christ. And Richardson believes there are also references to it being located in a desert, as he argues at length in “Mystery Babylon.”

Richardson believes the city which best meets these and other criteria is Mecca, center of the Islamic faith and what he calls the locus of “Satanic power” in the world today.

Such a conclusion is important because the Bible actually commands Christians to flee “Babylon.” If American Christians believe their own nation is at the center of an evil system, they would be compelled to leave their own country.

Solving this important mystery is yet another reason Richardson believes it was so important to write “Mystery Babylon.”

“The prophecy states outright that if you are part of the body of Christ, if you are among the people of God, whatever this harlot Babylon, whatever this entity is, you as a believer are called to flee,” he said. “It is a mandate, a commandment by God – get out of her! Now please think about the ramifications of this. If indeed, what Revelation is speaking of is the United States, what many of these teachers are saying is that all believers should get out.

“The implications of that are absolutely profound. I don’t want to get that wrong if that’s true. I don’t want to stay if the Bible is saying flee. But likewise, I don’t want to flee America if I am called to be here and contend for this nation, both from my activism and involvement in this country, and most importantly, prayer.”

Readers evidently find Richardson’s case persuasive. “Mystery Babylon” has an astonishing average review of 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon.com, with more than 50 reviews so far.

Of course, as readers of “Mystery Babylon” will discover, these are difficult times for Christians worldwide. But American Christians, at least, can be assured they are not disobeying God by continuing to fight for their country. As Richardson says, as bad as things are, America is still, at its heart, a good country.

“The United States for all of its problems, we are still a great nation with much to be grateful for and proud of in a godly way,” he said. “These are good principles and good things we are holding up.”

