Is this face of Jesus on ancient coin?

(THE SUN) — AN ANCIENT coin depicting a bearded man with a crown of thorns could be the first and only true portrait of JESUS CHRIST, a new book claims.

The tiny bronze coin, dating from the 1st-century AD, has what an author says is the only lifelike image ever made of Jesus.

Jesus is one of the most depicted figures in western history and may have first appeared on an iron coin

Until now, the 24mm-wide coin was believed to show the face of King Manu who ruled the Mesopotamian kingdom of Edessa, in what is now southeastern Turkey.

But after nearly three decades of research, a leading biblical historian argues that Manu and Christ were one and the same person.