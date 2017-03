(EXPRESS) — A BRITISH archaeologist may have discovered the house which Jesus Christ grew up in.

Dr. Ken Dark believes he may have found the humble first century home in Nazareth, northern Israel, as the place where Mary and Joseph brought up the man Christians believe to be the Son of God.

The house was first discovered in the 1880s by nuns at the Sisters of Nazareth convent, but it was not until 2006 that experts dated it to the first century.