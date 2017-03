(CBS News) An airstrike killed a leader of propaganda operations for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS, CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports.

Ibrahim al Ansari incited vehicle, knife and arson attacks against American and Turkish citizens, Col. Joseph Scrocca, the U.S. spokesman in Baghdad for the American-led coalition fighting ISIS, said Thursday.

Al Ansari was killed with four others in a strike Saturday in al Qaim, Iraq, on the border with Syria, Scrocca said.