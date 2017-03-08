Islamic call to prayer OK'd in Texas public school

(EAG NEWS) FRISCO, Texas – There’s a special space for Muslim students at Liberty High School – room C112 — an empty classroom provided by the school for daily prayer sessions.

School officials initially opened up a small conference room for Islamic prayers in 2009 after they noticed some Muslim students leaving on Friday afternoons to pray, and demand eventually forced them to dedicate an entire classroom for the ritual.

“This is my seventh year at Liberty, my first year it kind of started when a core group of students were leaving campus every Friday for Friday prayer,” principal Scott Warstler told Wingspan, the student site.