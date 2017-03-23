James Dobson erupts on GOP-led Congress: 'Get to work'

Dr. James Dobson, founder of Focus on the Family and Family Talk radio, through which his Christian, pro-family, pro-life and pro-America messages reach millions, is telling Congress to “get to work.”

“They are not moving fast enough,” he said in a statement Thursday. “To members of Congress I say: Get to work! Keep up with the pace of the president, confirm Gorsuch, pass health-care reform, and move down your list.”

Dobson explained he supported Trump because, among other issues, he believed Trump would pick better justices for the U.S. Supreme Court than would Hillary Clinton.

Dobson’s comments were in response to the Senate confirmation hearings this week of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch “and the generally slow pace of activity in Washington.”

“As his hearing has further demonstrated, Judge Neil Gorsuch is [eminently] qualified for the Supreme Court, and any attempt to oppose his appointment betrays a blatant partisanship that aims to politicize our Supreme Court. Americans must forcefully oppose such efforts by Democrats and must put unrelenting pressure on individual U.S. senators to quickly confirm Judge Gorsuch, promptly,” Dobson said.

“The American Bar Association gave Judge Gorsuch its unanimous seal of approval, and it’s also worth noting that Gorsuch was unanimously confirmed to his present post in 2006 – including twelve current Democratic senators such as Sens. Schumer, Leahy and Feinstein.”

He continued: “Additionally, we should all urge Republicans in Congress to pick up the pace of their activity. Under President Obama, Democrats lost over 1,000 seats in state and federal government. Now, Republicans have majorities in both Houses and a president in the Oval Office. If they are to maintain their majorities then they simply must work harder.

“I am under no delusions. The legislative process is often laborious, but it seems our representatives have become much better at opposing legislation than passing it. Tax reform, immigration reform, and countless other priorities await. Each is too important to delay. Under present circumstances, it is simply irresponsible for our elected leaders to take extended recesses as they have already done and intend on continuing.”

‘Come and get me if you must’

Dobson had been in open conflict with President Obama over his mandate that employers pay for abortions in their employee health care plans, at one point addressing the president with, “Come and get me if you must.” He also affirmed that no matter the U.S. Supreme Court’s opinion on “same-sex marriage,” a decision praised and celebrated by Obama, he would follow the Bible.

Dobson was part of a coalition that posted ads stating: “We affirm that marriage, as existing solely between one man and one woman, precedes civil government. Though affirmed, fulfilled and elevated by faith, the truth that marriage can exist only between one man and one woman is not based solely on religion but on the Natural Law, written on the human heart.”

They promised to “not honor any decision by the Supreme Court which will force us to violate a clear biblical understanding of marriage as solely the union of one man and one woman.”

And he was part of a special faith advisory panel with which President Trump consulted during his campaign.

Just before the November election he warned the U.S. was at the “point of no return” on issues of faith and morality.

“Every four years, when Americans head to the polls to choose our next president, it’s easy, and frankly common, to label each election as ‘the most important in our lifetime,'” said Dobson then. “However, given the unprecedented nature of this current presidential contest, that statement is finally proven true. Each candidate proposes radically divergent visions for the future of our country, making 2016 a great turning point in the history of America.”

Dobson, who holds 18 honorary doctoral degrees and is a member of the National Radio Hall of Fame after his years of family-oriented radio work and authoring more than 30 books, warned then of the potential loss of religious liberty, the institution of marriage and even life, based on the 2016 decision.

“What hangs in the balance is not only who will occupy the White House, but the many down-ballot candidates and initiatives, our constitutional right to religious liberty, the sanctity of human life, the meaning of marriage and the composition and nature of our entire judiciary,” he said at the time.

“This election could represent a point of no return for many of the issues Americans hold dear. As Christians, we cannot and must not leave the future of our country to chance.”

It was the evangelical Christian voting bloc that went massively for Donald Trump, contributing to his election win.

Dobson has advised four U.S. presidents on family matters, and has said that when governments go too far, the Christian response is to follow God, not the law.

His comments came regarding a federal appellate court decision last year affirming a California law demanding that pro-life crisis pregnancy centers promote abortion to women who come to them for help.

“If California attempts to enforce this law then do not comply,” he said. “Make them put you in jail.”

The state law, the Reproductive FACT Act, was signed by Gov. Jerry Brown Oct. 9, 2015, and reviewed and upheld by the Ninth Circuit, widely regarded as the most “progressive” federal court of appeal in the country.

Dobson also said he believes Trump would “unleash Christian activists to fight for their beliefs.”

He was quoted after a meeting between evangelical Christians and then-candidate Trump saying he believed Trump had come “to accept a relationship with Christ,” repented of his sins and been “born again.”

