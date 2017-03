(ASHEVILLE CITIZEN-TIMES) ASHEVILLE – The internet is ready to rumble with a local jewelry store for a controversial billboard that went up Monday with the phrase, “Sometimes, it’s ok to throw rocks at girls…”

Several posts attacking the Spicer Greene Jewelers’ advertisement off Patton Avenue near Interstate 240 appeared on the popular Facebook group WAX, West Asheville Exchange.

One, made by Shannon Page on Wednesday evening, generated 160 responses and 228 comments in less than 24 hours.