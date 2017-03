(RADARONLINE) — Joel Osteen is being sued, RadarOnline.com has learned, over claims a church-going child was body-slammed by one of his employees!

The Wedderburn family of Texas claimed in a lawsuit obtained by Radar that they were attending services at Lakewood Church in Houston on May 7, 2014, when an Osteen employee brought the wrath of god down on their tiny daughter, Victoria.

Court documents filed by the family claim that a “represtentative of the church grabbed a child safety seat housing Victoria Wedderburn, a minor, and threw the seat off the church pew.”