Judge upholds state's fining of 'faithless electors'

A Washington state administrative judge on Wednesday upheld $1,000 fines for three presidential electors who broke their pledges to vote for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in December.

So-called “Faithless Electors” are members of the Electoral College who, for whatever reason, do not vote for their party’s designated candidate. But none had ever been fined before in state history even though the law providing for the fine was established in 1976.

Judge Robert Krabill of Tacoma said Washington’s secretary of State was within her rights to slap $1,000 fines against three rogue electors – Levi Guerra, Esther John and Peter “Bret” Chiafolo, Democratic electors who voted for former Secretary of State Colin Powell over Clinton in the presidential election, the Hill reports.

The law was passed after Mike Padden, now a Republican member of the state legislature, voted for Ronald Reagan over Gerald Ford in 1976.

