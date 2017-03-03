Kaepernick to stand for national anthem next season

(Yahoo!Sports) Colin Kaepernick hired new agents, which was reported this week. The agents told teams Kaepernick would be opting out of his San Francisco 49ers contract to become a free agent, news that broke Wednesday. On Thursday, ESPN reported that Kaepernick would stand for the national anthem in 2017.

All of these things are related, of course.

Kaepernick will have a tough enough time finding the right fit in free agency, given his inconsistency on the field over the past few years. Kaepernick’s national-anthem protest of last season likely wouldn’t have been a positive for most NFL owners. So Kaepernick – who, again, has new agents – let everyone know that he won’t be kneeling during the anthem anymore, through Adam Schefter at ESPN.

Schefter reported that Kaepernick doesn’t want the “past method of protest to detract from the positive change that he believes has been created, per sources.” While that might be true, nobody could possibly believe it’s a coincidence that report came out out about 24 hours after it was announced Kaepernick would be a free agent.