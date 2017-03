(BBC News) The U.S. man who was shot while trying to intervene in a deadly gun attack on two Indians at a Kansas bar has been invited to visit India.

Ian Grillot, 24, has been widely praised as a hero by Indians, including foreign minister Sushma Swaraj.

On Thursday he met with Indian diplomats who invited him to visit India when he is able to travel, the University of Kansas Hospital said.

“We will stand with you,” Houston-based consul general Anupam Roy said.