(PAGESIX) — Katy Perry revealed on Saturday night that she’s done more than just kiss girls.

The pop star was honored at the Human Rights Campaign Gala in Los Angeles where she revealed she explored her sexuality as a teenager.

“How was I going to reconcile that with a gospel singing girl raised in youth groups that were pro-conversion camps?” Perry, 32, shared while accepting the National Equality Award, according to E! News.

“What I did know was I was curious and even then I knew sexuality wasn’t as black and white as this dress,” she said.