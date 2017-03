(DAILY CALLER) Kellyanne Conway believes the news media would be more outraged about a Democratic congressman’s crude joke that the White House staffer looks “familiar” with being on her knees if she were a pro-abortion woman, she told The Daily Caller, adding that she believed the joke was sexist.

Asked over text if she thought there would be more media outrage about the comment if she were a liberal woman, Conway told The Daily Caller, “Yes.” She added: “And it is not just if I were a liberal woman, but if I were a pro-abortion one.”